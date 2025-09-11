155th CSSB Strengthens Community Ties Through Veteran Support - 2025 Heroes in the Shadows

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — Soldiers from the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) joined community partners to support the Heroes in the Shadows Veteran Stand-Down, held September 12–13, 2025, at Whittier Narrows Park. The two-day event connected veterans across the San Gabriel Valley with vital resources, including health care, employment support, housing services, meals, showers, and haircuts.