155th CSSB Strengthens Community Ties Through Veteran Support - 2025 Heroes in the Shadows

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — Soldiers from the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) joined community partners to support the Heroes in the Shadows Veteran Stand-Down, held September 12–13, 2025, at Whittier Narrows Park. The two-day event connected veterans across the San Gabriel Valley with vital resources, including health care, employment support, housing services, meals, showers, and haircuts.



The Stand-Down, organized by local agencies and supported by the Army Reserve, brought together dozens of volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and service members to ensure veterans received the care and recognition they deserve.



Lt. Col. Evan Carey, commander of the 155th CSSB, emphasized the importance of connecting Soldiers with the community they serve.



“Our mission doesn’t stop when we take off the uniform. Supporting the San Gabriel Valley veteran community is about building trust, giving back, and ensuring those who wore the uniform before us know they are not forgotten,” Carey said. “Events like this show what happens when military, civic, and nonprofit partners work together.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Karen Rivera, senior enlisted leader of the 155th CSSB, highlighted the impact of Soldiers working side by side with community volunteers.



“Our Soldiers were proud to roll up their sleeves and serve veterans directly,” Rivera said. “Whether it was helping set up, providing supplies, or just listening to a veteran’s story, these small actions make a big difference. No hero should ever feel like they’re in the shadows.”



Joe Leal, lead planner for Heroes in the Shadows, said the success of the Stand-Down reflected the power of collaboration across the San Gabriel Valley.



“This event is about restoring dignity and providing hope,” Leal said. “When the Army Reserve, nonprofits, and community members come together, we can reach veterans who might otherwise slip through the cracks. The support from the 155th CSSB was critical to making this year’s stand-down one of the most impactful yet.”



Throughout the weekend, Soldiers provided logistical support and assisted with distributing food, supplies, and information to attendees. For many, it was an opportunity to connect with older generations of veterans and strengthen the bond between the Army Reserve and the community.



“The Army Reserve is about people first,” Rivera added. “Events like Heroes in the Shadows remind us why we serve — to take care of others.”



The 155th CSSB’s involvement underscored the Army Reserve’s commitment to supporting veterans not only in uniform but also as part of the larger community.



By standing together, the San Gabriel Valley showed that no hero is left in the shadows.



About the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), headquartered in Los Angeles, California, provides mission command of sustainment operations for the U.S. Army Reserve. As part of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 311th ESC enables operational reach and endurance for Army, Joint, and multinational forces. The unit supports global operations, disaster response, and community engagement, ensuring that Soldiers remain trained, ready, and capable of meeting the nation’s needs at home and abroad.

