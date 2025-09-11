Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demo Team Shares Mission Ahead of New York Air Show [Image 5 of 5]

    F-22 Demo Team Shares Mission Ahead of New York Air Show

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by local media outlets at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. The interview also allowed the team to open its doors to the public, giving the community a closer look at the mission and operations of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

