F-22 Demo Team Shares Mission Ahead of New York Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by local media outlets at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. The interview provided an opportunity to discuss the team’s upcoming participation in the New York Air Show and highlight the F-22 Raptor’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)