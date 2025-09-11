F-22 Demo Team Shares Mission Ahead of New York Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by local media outlets at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. The interview also allowed the team to open its doors to the public, giving the community a closer look at the mission and operations of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)