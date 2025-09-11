Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors team up and compete in a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation. [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Essex Sailors team up and compete in a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), compete in a soccer tournament during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event at Freedom Field, August 28, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:39
    Photo ID: 9315508
    VIRIN: 250828-N-DR102-1316
    Resolution: 3158x2256
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Sailors team up and compete in a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation. [Image 5 of 5], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    AMPHIBIOUS
    ESSEX

