USS Essex Sailors team up and compete in a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Victor Sumerlin, left, Seaman Chidiebube Onwuegbuchu, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), compete in a soccer tournament during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event at Freedom Field, August 28, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)