USS Essex Sailors team up and compete in a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ekoue Gbadoe, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), explains the terms of a soccer tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation to Sailors at Freedom Field, August 28, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)