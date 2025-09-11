Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve hosts resource event for Soldiers, families in northeast region [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Reserve hosts resource event for Soldiers, families in northeast region

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event Sept. 12-14 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Rev. Dr. Paul V. McCullough III, Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania, served as keynote speaker for the event. Yellow Ribbon events span the deployment cycle - pre-deployment prep, mid-tour virtual check-ins and post-deployment reintegration - to connect families with vital resources, all backed by the program’s emphasis on family well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Geycya Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 9315494
    VIRIN: 250913-A-QF300-1003
    Resolution: 4036x2453
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Yellow Ribbon
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Minuteman Scholarship
    99th Readiness Division
    Army Reserve
    Paul McCullough

