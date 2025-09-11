Army Reserve hosts resource event for Soldiers, families in northeast region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event Sept. 12-14 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Rev. Dr. Paul V. McCullough III, Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania, served as keynote speaker for the event. Yellow Ribbon events span the deployment cycle - pre-deployment prep, mid-tour virtual check-ins and post-deployment reintegration - to connect families with vital resources, all backed by the program’s emphasis on family well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)