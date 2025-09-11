The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event Sept. 12-14 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Rev. Dr. Paul V. McCullough III, Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania, served as keynote speaker for the event. Yellow Ribbon events span the deployment cycle - pre-deployment prep, mid-tour virtual check-ins and post-deployment reintegration - to connect families with vital resources, all backed by the program’s emphasis on family well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Geycya Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9315493
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-QF300-1009
|Resolution:
|3515x2687
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve hosts resource event for Soldiers, families in northeast region [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve hosts resource event for Soldiers, families in northeast region
No keywords found.