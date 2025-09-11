Fort Bragg Launches 2025 Fall Youth Sports Season with Celebration of Teamwork, Values, and Community

Hundreds of military families gathered at the NCO Academy Field on Aug. 13, to kick off Fort Bragg’s 2025 Fall Youth Sports season. The event, hosted by the Fort Bragg Child and Youth Services Sports, marked more than just the start of soccer, flag football, and cheerleading—it was a celebration of connection, resilience, and the values that shape the installation’s youth.
