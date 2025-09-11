Fort Bragg Launches 2025 Fall Youth Sports Season with Celebration of Teamwork, Values, and Community

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Hundreds of military families gathered at the NCO Academy Field on Aug. 13, to kick...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Hundreds of military families gathered at the NCO Academy Field on Aug. 13, to kick off Fort Bragg’s 2025 Fall Youth Sports season. The event, hosted by the Fort Bragg Child and Youth Services Sports, marked more than just the start of soccer, flag football, and cheerleading—it was a celebration of connection, resilience, and the values that shape the installation’s youth. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. —Hundreds of military families gathered at the NCO Academy Field on Aug. 13, to kick off Fort Bragg’s 2025 Fall Youth Sports season. The event, hosted by the Fort Bragg Child and Youth Services Sports, marked more than just the start of soccer, flag football, and cheerleading—it was a celebration of connection, resilience, and the values that shape the installation’s youth.



The ceremony opened with a parade of young athletes, energetic performances, and remarks from garrison leaders, including Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon, who emphasized the deeper significance of youth sports in military life.



“The time you spent preparing for your particular sport in its season symbolizes something of great value,” Mixon told the crowd. “This aligns itself with Army values and how important our sports programs are to our Army families.”



Mixon encouraged athletes to embrace the season with enthusiasm and openness, highlighting the importance of being coachable and learning through teamwork.



“Teamwork and values will help you become better in sports and prepare you to be great citizens in life,” he said.



CYS Youth Sports Director Piper Taylor echoed that sentiment, noting that the program is designed not just to build athletic skills, but to foster community and personal growth.



“This program doesn’t just build athletes — it builds community,” Taylor said. “When we prioritize fun, fitness and connection, it gives our military kids a safe space to enjoy childhood, build relationships and stay active.”



Taylor emphasized that youth sports are especially impactful for military children, who often face frequent moves and parental deployments.



“Sports naturally teach kids to push through challenges,” she said. “For military families, those lessons mirror real-life transitions.”



Fort Bragg has expanded its recreation and wellness offerings in recent years, creating more opportunities for families to connect. Taylor said the next step is recruiting more volunteer coaches to meet growing demand.



“CYS Sports programs could benefit greatly from more volunteers,” she said. “They’re essential to creating a positive experience for every child.”



For newcomers to Fort Bragg, youth sports offer a vital entry point for the community.



“It’s not just about playing a game — it’s about building friendships and giving children a sense of belonging in a new place,” Taylor said.



As the 2025 season gets underway, Fort Bragg’s fields are already buzzing with practices and anticipation. With a lineup that includes soccer, flag football, cheerleading, and more, the installation is poised for a season that celebrates not just competition—but connection, growth, and the enduring spirit of military families.



“Whether families are cheering from the sidelines, coaching or watching their kids grow in confidence, these shared experiences build stronger bonds,” Taylor said. “They help Fort Bragg grow into a community where families feel welcomed and supported.”