Fort Bragg Launches 2025 Fall Youth Sports Season with Celebration of Teamwork, Values, and Community

Hundreds of military families gathered at the NCO Academy Field on Aug. 13, to kick off Fort Bragg’s 2025 Fall Youth Sports season. The ceremony opened with a parade of young athletes, energetic performances, and remarks from garrison leaders, including Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon, who emphasized the deeper significance of youth sports in military life.