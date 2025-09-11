U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 7th Mission Support Commands calculates a score and writes it down on an Army Fitness Test card Sept. 13, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The AFT officially replaced the Army Combat Fitness Test as the Army’s official fitness test June 1, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)