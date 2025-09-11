U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Shahpour Eskandary, the 7th Mission Support Command’s senior enlisted advisor, conducts the plank event Sept. 13, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The plank event was part of the unit’s Army Fitness Test, hosted during the 446th Transportation Battalion’s battle assembly weekend. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9314608
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-GP059-4445
|Resolution:
|3744x2496
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
