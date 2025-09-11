U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Phuong Tran, a data systems engineer with the 7th Mission Support Command, recovers after conducting the sprint-drag-carry event during the unit’s Army Fitness Test on Sept. 13, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The AFT was hosted by the 446th Transportation Battalion with the 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)