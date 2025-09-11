Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Phuong Tran, a data systems engineer with the 7th Mission Support Command, recovers after conducting the sprint-drag-carry event during the unit’s Army Fitness Test on Sept. 13, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The AFT was hosted by the 446th Transportation Battalion with the 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9314604
    VIRIN: 250913-A-GP059-9134
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    Army Fitness Test

