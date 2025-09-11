U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Phuong Tran, a data systems engineer with the 7th Mission Support Command, recovers after conducting the sprint-drag-carry event during the unit’s Army Fitness Test on Sept. 13, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The AFT was hosted by the 446th Transportation Battalion with the 7th MSC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9314604
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-GP059-9134
|Resolution:
|3744x2496
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fitness test in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.