Atago Hills Friendship Flea Market

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A vendor shows off her wares to local members of the community during a “friendship flea market” at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, September 7, 2025. The friendship flea market offered an opportunity for local Japanese and American residents to come together in a culturally enriching environment, purchase, sell, and exchange handcrafted and unique items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)