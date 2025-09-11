Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atago Hills Friendship Flea Market

    Atago Hills Friendship Flea Market

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A vendor poses for a photo with her wares for sale during a "friendship flea market" at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, September 7, 2025. The friendship flea market offered an opportunity for local Japanese and American residents to come together in a culturally enriching environment, purchase, sell, and exchange handcrafted and unique items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025
    Photo ID: 9314403
    VIRIN: 250907-M-FE306-1060
    Resolution: 3857x5785
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Flea Market, MCAS Iwakuni, Marine, Friendship Flea Market, Japan, MCCS

