Atago Hills Friendship Flea Market

Local members of the community walk around and interact with various vendors during a “friendship flea market” at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni Japan, September 7, 2025. The friendship flea market offered an opportunity for local Japanese and American residents to come together in a culturally enriching environment, purchase, sell, and exchange handcrafted and unique items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)
|09.06.2025
|09.15.2025 02:44
|9314400
|250908-M-FE306-1036
|5609x3739
|2.75 MB
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
