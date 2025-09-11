Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A V-22 Osprey with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force flies off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan during exercise Resolute Dragon 25, Sept. 12, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 23:42
    Photo ID: 9314284
    VIRIN: 250912-M-SM417-1109
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.9 MB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    JSDF
    VMM-262
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

