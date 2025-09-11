U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A V-22 Osprey with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force flies off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan during exercise Resolute Dragon 25, Sept. 12, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)