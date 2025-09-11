U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Navy P-8A with Patrol Squadron 9 fly in formation during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)