    U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, observes a V-22 Osprey with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    This work, U.S., Japan forces fly together during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

