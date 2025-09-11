Louisiana and Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership meet at the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Korey Matthews, Louisiana National Guard, Capt. Alex Wiltz, commander, 239th Military Police Company, LANG, Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general, LANG, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, Jr., senior enlisted leader, LANG and Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, MSNG, all pose for a photo in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)