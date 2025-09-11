Mississippi and Louisiana National Guard Senior Leadership meet at the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Capt. Alex Wiltz, commander, 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, Mississippi National Guard, Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, and Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general, LANG, meet at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)