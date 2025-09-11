Louisiana National Guard, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, Adjutant General, Visits with Soldiers Supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, left, adjutant general, Louisiana National Guard, visits with Soldiers supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)