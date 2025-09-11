117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) John Russell, 117th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jackie Barnwell, supervisor for the 117 ARW Finance Office, sing with other Airmen during a worship service on Sept. 14, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 ARW’s Chaplain Corps. offers and leads a worship service on the Sunday of each monthly Unit Training Assembly to provide spiritual worship, support, and fellowship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)