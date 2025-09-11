117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 117th Air Refueling Wing bows their head during a prayer led by a chaplain on Sept. 14, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 ARW’s Chaplain Corps. offers and leads a worship service on the Sunday of each monthly Unit Training Assembly to provide spiritual worship, support, and fellowship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)