Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 117th Air Refueling Wing holds a paper containing the lyrics to a song while they sing along with other Airmen present at a chaplain-led worship service on Sept. 14, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 ARW’s Chaplain Corps. offers and leads a worship service on the Sunday of each monthly Unit Training Assembly to provide spiritual worship, support, and fellowship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9313800
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-FG097-1020
    Resolution: 3970x3176
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience
    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience
    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience
    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience
    117 ARW Chaplain Corps strengthen spiritual resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW
    National Guard
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download