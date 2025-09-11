Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year [Image 35 of 35]

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

    MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Officer Candidate Joseph Brown, an officer candidate, with the New Jersey Army National Guard, ruck marches on a trail in Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2025. The 254th Regional Training Institute hosts the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, a program that trains Soldiers to become a part of the next generation of leaders in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9313684
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-AA072-2075
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Ruck
    OCS
    Ruckmarch
    National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Officer

