U.S. Army Officer Candidate Joseph Brown, an officer candidate, with the New Jersey Army National Guard, ruck marches on a trail in Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2025. The 254th Regional Training Institute hosts the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, a program that trains Soldiers to become a part of the next generation of leaders in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9313684
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-AA072-2075
|Resolution:
|5674x3783
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.