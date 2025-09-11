New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Officer Candidate Joseph Brown, an officer candidate, with the New Jersey Army National Guard, ruck marches on a trail in Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2025. The 254th Regional Training Institute hosts the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, a program that trains Soldiers to become a part of the next generation of leaders in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)