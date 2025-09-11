Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year [Image 32 of 35]

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

    MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Officer candidates assigned to the Officer Candidate School, 254th Regional Training Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, participate in the class’s first ruck march of the year at Chestnut Point Trail in Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2025. The Officer Candidate School develops, motivates and trains the next generation of leaders for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9313676
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-AA072-2087
    Location: MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Ruck
    OCS
    Ruckmarch
    National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Officer

