New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

Officer candidates assigned to the Officer Candidate School, 254th Regional Training Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, participate in the class’s first ruck march of the year at Chestnut Point Trail in Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2025. The Officer Candidate School develops, motivates and trains the next generation of leaders for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|09.12.2025
|09.14.2025 13:08
|9313666
|250914-Z-AA072-2082
|6000x4000
|20.86 MB
|Location:
|MANASQUAN, NEW JERSEY, US
