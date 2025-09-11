MS National Guard, Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., Adjutant General, Recognizes Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., adjutant general, left, Mississippi National Guard, recognizes Maj. Stuart Doyle, executive officer, right, 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, for outstanding leadership at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)