    MS National Guard, State Senior Leadership, Recognizes 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers

    MS National Guard, State Senior Leadership, Recognizes 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Army National Guard, state senior leadership, takes a photo with 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, MS National Guard, State Senior Leadership, Recognizes 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

