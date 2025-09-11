MS National Guard, State Senior Leadership, Recognizes 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mississippi Army National Guard, state senior leadership, takes a photo with 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)