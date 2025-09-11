MS National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donny Dukes, State Aviation Manager, Recognizes Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donny Dukes, state aviation manager, left, Mississippi Army National Guard, recognizes Spc. Million Kelly, center, 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, for his nomination of Soldier of the Year award, at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)