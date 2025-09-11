Competitors of the MAC Region I Competition conduct the Combat Rifle and Pistol Excellence-in-Competition (EIC) matches at the Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Devens, Massachusetts. The EIC match is a way for shooters to earn leg points toward the Distinguished Marksmanship Badge—a major lifetime honor in the shooting world. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9313505
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-LH127-3131
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, US
This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Seth Franke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.