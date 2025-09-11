Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors of the MAC Region I Competition conduct the Combat Rifle and Pistol Excellence-in-Competition (EIC) matches at the Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Devens, Massachusetts. The EIC match is a way for shooters to earn leg points toward the Distinguished Marksmanship Badge—a major lifetime honor in the shooting world. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)