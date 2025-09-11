Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 22 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition

    DEVENS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Competitors of the MAC Region I Competition conduct the Combat Rifle and Pistol Excellence-in-Competition (EIC) matches at the Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Devens, Massachusetts. The EIC match is a way for shooters to earn leg points toward the Distinguished Marksmanship Badge—a major lifetime honor in the shooting world. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9313491
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-LH127-5113
    Resolution: 6094x4063
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: DEVENS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Seth Franke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    MAC1
    National Guard
    US Army
    Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download