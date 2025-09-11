Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250911-N-CV021-1040
    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sep. 11, 2025)—Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sailors from the Philippine Navy and Cmdr. Noriyuki Kawahata, Assistant Defense Attaché of Japan to the Philippines, pose for a picture on the fo’c’sle during a subject matter exchange as part of the multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines, Sep. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 00:58
    Photo ID: 9312914
    VIRIN: 250911-N-CV021-1040
    Resolution: 6485x4323
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download