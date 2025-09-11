Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA - The combined armed and defense forces of Japan, the Philippines and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Sept. 11-13.



These combined maritime capabilities build upon previous MCAs and our continuous operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our armed and defense forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.



Participating units included the Ōsumi-class amphibious tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001), the Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9.



The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

