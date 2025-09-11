Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban | 250912-N-CV021-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 12, 2025)—The Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.13.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    SOUTH CHINA SEA - The combined armed and defense forces of Japan, the Philippines and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Sept. 11-13.

    These combined maritime capabilities build upon previous MCAs and our continuous operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our armed and defense forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

    Participating units included the Ōsumi-class amphibious tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001), the Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9.

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 01:45
    Story ID: 548086
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS John Finn
    IPC
    MMCA
    USINDOPACOM
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download