USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines

250911-N-CV021-1019

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sep. 11, 2025)—Lt. Sam Melin, from Tacoma, Washington, teaches Cmdr. Noriyuki Kawahata, Assistant Defense Attaché of Japan to the Philippines, about flight operations on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a subject matter exchange as part of the multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines, Sep. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)