Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Washington D.C.

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Washington, D.C. on September 12, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)