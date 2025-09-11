The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Washington, D.C. on September 12, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9312835
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-XN197-6469
|Resolution:
|4996x3331
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Washington D.C. [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.