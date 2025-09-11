Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Washington D.C. [Image 25 of 31]

    Thunderbirds Perform Photo Chase over Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a photo chase mission over Washington, D.C. on September 12, 2025. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Thunderbirds performed this photo chase to showcase independence and freedom of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 18:39
    Photo ID: 9312837
    VIRIN: 250912-F-XN197-9919
    Resolution: 3632x2421
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    TAGS

    flyover
    White House
    Washington DC
    United States Capitol
    americasteam
    Thunderbirds

