Strength Through Unity: Partnering for Effective Mass Casualty Response

Lic Brian Avila, paramedic, Panama Social Security Fund (CSS) celebrates his birthday together with friends old and new under a mobile hospital module to catch some shade and camaraderie, while setting up for the mass casualty exercise as part of Panamax Alpha Phase II, Sept. 7, 2025, Panama City, Panama. The mass casualty exercise was coordinated by the U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Bravo with the Panama Ministry of Health and the CSS to enhance interoperability of U.S and Panama authorities in the deployment of emergency services and to validate the inclusion of mass casualty events into future Panamax exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)