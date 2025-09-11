Strength Through Unity: Partnering for Effective Mass Casualty Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the lead planning teams from Joint Task Force Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and Panama Social Security Fund (CSS) pose together for a group photo inside one of the mobile hospital modules at the end of the mass casualty exercise during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Sept. 11, 2025, Panama City, Panama. The mass casualty exercise was coordinated by the U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Bravo with the Panama Ministry of Health and the CSS to enhance interoperability of U.S and Panama authorities in the deployment of emergency services and to validate the inclusion of mass casualty events into future Panamax exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)