    Strength Through Unity: Partnering for Effective Mass Casualty Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Strength Through Unity: Partnering for Effective Mass Casualty Response

    PANAMA

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Nicole Pineda, medical student, Universidad Especializada de las Américas, and volunteer, receives moulage paint in preparation for a mass casualty exercise as part of Panamax Alpha Phase II, Sept. 9, 2025, Panama City, Panama. The mass casualty exercise was coordinated by the U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Bravo with the Panama Ministry of Health and Panama Social Security Fund (CSS) to enhance interoperability of U.S and Panama authorities in the deployment of emergency services and to validate the inclusion of mass casualty events into future Panamax exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    PANAMAX
    PanamaxAlpha
    PanamaxAlfa
    Joint Task Force - Bravo

