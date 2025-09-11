Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Autzen Stadium [Image 2 of 20]

    9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Autzen Stadium

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Firefighters and other first responders take part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement, and 55 Military personnel who gave their lives during the tragic events at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Members of the first-responder and military community took part in climbing the equivalent of 110 stories - the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers - on the steps of Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 11, 2025. Each climber was given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen first responders or military, to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 04:25
    Photo ID: 9312296
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-CH590-1053
    Resolution: 4924x3283
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guardsmen join other first responders for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Autzen Stadium

