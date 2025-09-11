Oregon Guardsmen join other first responders for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Autzen Stadium

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right), along...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right), along with Maj. Jason Goodard (left) takes part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement, and 55 Military personnel who gave their lives during the tragic events at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Members of the first-responder and military community took part in climbing the equivalent of 110 stories - the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers - on the steps of Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 11, 2025. Each climber was given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen first responders or military, to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

EUGENE, Ore. – Every year, the nation pauses to remember the terrorist attacks that happened in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a rural field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001. This year, nearly 700 firefighters, police officers, military personnel, along with their families, took part in the 3rd annual “9/11 Memorial Stair Climb” at Autzen Stadium, at the University of Oregon, honoring those who lost their lives twenty-four years ago.



When participants checked in, they received a badge for the stair climb, honoring a fallen first responder through their name, photograph, and profession, an emblematic tribute to their courageous actions in the line of duty that day.



The ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem, sung by Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Duane Reno, from the 234th Army Band. With participants gathered on the football field, a special video presentation was played on the two large scoreboard monitors, recalling the events through television news reels and footage recorded by witnesses that day, now nearly a quarter century ago. The stadium, usually a place of energy and commotion, was markedly silent.



“After watching the video, which is absolutely amazing and stunning, I have to admit, I’m a little bit shaken up, and it brings me right back to that morning,” said Owen McGovern, one of the guest speakers and a retired New York City firefighter, who by chance was off duty that day. “Everyone in my firehouse that was officially on duty that day was lost.”



After he retired from the FDNY in 2017, McGovern continued his career in the Eugene-Springfield area and now works for the Clackamas Fire Department. But the events of September 11, 2001, still resonate deeply for him.



“Sometimes it feels like another lifetime, and sometimes it feels like 9/11 was yesterday,” he said. “And so we were here today to remember everyone from 9/11 – the 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD (New York Police Department), 37 Port Authority Police, 55 military, and a total of 2,977 civilians at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville.



He, along with thousands of first responders, doctors, EMS, nurses, and others, worked at Ground Zero, or often referred to as “The Pile,” for months after the attack. Many of those workers have succumbed to exposure illnesses, including cancer, respiratory disorders, and PTSD, adding to the list of fallen 9/11 victims.



“Unfortunately, it happens every day as we are still losing firefighters, but I remember unity, just like today,” he said. “We are all gathered here today in a solemn unity and remembrance of all the sacrifices from 9/11. Let us also remember the spontaneous unity of this amazing country, as the whole country rallied around and supported each other.”



As the speakers concluded, Taps were rendered, followed by the colors being retired, and the playing of ‘Amazing Grace” by the Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums, finally breaking the quiet reverence of the remembrance ceremony.



The Pipes and Drum members then formed an entry to the first staircase up toward the press boxes on the north sidelines of Autzen Stadium. A looping up and down course around the stadium took the climbers toward the east side, around to the end zone, then trekking south, encompassing nearly three-quarters of the Stadium.



Along the route were time markers, indicating momentous events of September 11th. One of the first signs was: 0846, specifying the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north face, hitting the 93rd to 99th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.



The stair climbing event was not timed, but many of the participants were firefighters in their full protective gear, or soldiers with heavy backpacks or ‘rucksacks,’ pushing themselves to experience the daunting challenges of that day. As the rows went up and down the stairway aisles, there were occasional high-fives, fist bumps, and shouts of encouragement.



The highest floor reached by first responders on the morning of September 11, 2001, was the 78th floor, and when the climbers matched the corresponding number of floors, they each took turns ringing a fire bell as a fitting tribute as they continued around the football stadium.



In total, participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, matching the height of the fallen Twin Towers, where many FDNY firefighters were attempting to climb, trying to rescue people trapped in the two burning skyscrapers.



Many members of the Oregon National Guard took part in the event, including Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard, as well as other senior leaders, paid tribute to the fallen as they completed the entire route in just under 40 minutes.



“For me, when I was watching the video, I still had a bit of anger,” Smith said. “I know that when we were doing the stairs, I just thought, ‘I got to be positive,’ because we are remembering…and we are also honoring.”



With the camaraderie between first responders forming a cordial bond during the event, it was easy for the aspirants to absorb the moment as well.



“I would like to think that the people killed [on 9/11] probably would join us today – at least with a smile, and would enjoy each other's company while we were climbing today,” Smith said.



In many ways, the event has two contrasting parts, one as a solemn remembrance ceremony that then evolves into a powerful experience of physical reflection. It was natural to feel invigorated in the stair climbing, while finding a rejuvenating purpose in the commemoration as a distinctive tribute.



As one of the speakers for the ceremony before the stair climb began, Eugene Fire Chief Mike Caven described why this event is so important to the community of first responders.



“The way that we’ve come together, the way that we’ve grown, the way that we work better together to serve our country, to shield our communities and protect them day in and day out. That’s what we're here today,” Caven said, drawing together the mutual bond of those attending this community event each year.



Caven emphasized the significance of events like the 9/11 Stair Climb, and more importantly, “those who stand on the front lines,” as well as those who can comprehend and support first responders' call to action.



“I think that’s why this event is so important, that it is just us…so we can remember and share in a collective experience,” he said. “I thank you all for your willingness to stand up, climb, and remember, and continue to do so here and forever.”