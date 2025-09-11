9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Autzen Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right), along with Maj. Jason Goodard (left) takes part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement, and 55 Military personnel who gave their lives during the tragic events at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Members of the first-responder and military community took part in climbing the equivalent of 110 stories - the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers - on the steps of Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 11, 2025. Each climber was given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen first responders or military, to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)